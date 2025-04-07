6-year-old girl raped, murdered in Chhattisgarh; three suspects detained

Durg, Apr 7 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered, and her body was placed inside a locked car in Chhattisgarh's Durg city, police said on Monday.

Three suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident in the Mohan Nagar police station area on Sunday, they said.

The girl had gone to her relative's house for a function on the ninth day of the 'Navratri' festival in the morning, and when she did not return home till evening, her family members launched a search, an official said.

He said a missing person's complaint was lodged subsequently, and the police found her body inside a locked car in the neighbourhood at night.

The official said the girl's body bore injury marks, and the medical report confirmed sexual assault.

He said a case was registered, and three suspects, including the car owner and a relative of the girl, have been detained for questioning.

Angered by the incident, locals vandalised the car and set fire to it on Sunday night. However, the police brought the situation under control and doused the flames.

On Monday, the girl's relatives protested outside the police station with her body. Protestors also intercepted the police when the suspects were being taken to a hospital for medical examination. PTI COR TKP ARU