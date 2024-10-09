6-year-old girl raped, murdered in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Oct 8 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed after she was thrown from the top floor of an adjoining building here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Fauji Colony of the Focal point area, they said.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's relatives, the incident occurred when she was playing outside her residence. The accused took her to his room and allegedly raped her, police said.

SHO of Police Station Moti Nagar, Inspector Virendra Pal Singh told reporters that the naked body of the deceased wrapped in a blanket was recovered from the roof of the house.

The girl's family alleged that the accused threw the girl from the top floor of an adjoining building where a factory was running, after raping her, Singh said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG