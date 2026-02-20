6-year-old killed in shoddy classroom in Jalore as 'makeshift' blackboard collapses; operator absconding

Jodhpur, Feb 20 (PTI) A six-year-old girl died after a "makeshift" blackboard and parts of the supporting structure allegedly collapsed on her at a private senior secondary school in Jalore district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Marudhar Shikshan Sansthan in Bawatra village under the Sayla police station area, they said, adding that the school operator is allegedly absconding following the accident.

As part of the preliminary inquiry, authorities are examining the structural condition and safety of the school building, officials said.

According to locals, the school was constructed about five to six years ago after purchasing the land.

The structure had been constructed by stacking cement bricks against a brick wall. The classroom itself was makeshift, with cement brick walls around five to seven feet high. Bamboo poles had been affixed on top of the bricks and covered with tarpaulin to form a roof, locals said.

The child -- identified as Preeti, a student of Class 2 -- was playing inside the classroom with other students when the blackboard alleged came down on her, along with debris from the supporting wall.

The girl was trapped under fallen bricks. She was rescued by school staff and rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot after receiving information. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that an investigation has been initiated in this connection.

A report has been sent to the Directorate of Education and a committee has been constituted to probe the matter. Further action will be taken after the committee submits its report, District Education Officer Bhanwarlal said, adding that the school already had official recognition and the incident took place at another building under the same administration. PTI COR ARB ARB