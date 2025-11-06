60 accused of property-related crimes arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 6 (PTI) At least 60 people accused of property-related crimes were arrested during a special operation in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on November 4 and 5, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

In all, 61 warrants were executed and six permanent warrants disposed of during the drive, the officer said.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesa said in a statement, "All police teams in every police station area of the district acted with alertness and coordination, resulting in the arrest of 60 accused, execution of 61 warrants, and disposal of six permanent warrants." "The objective of this operation was to ensure the prompt execution of warrants and attachment orders issued by the court, thereby effectively curbing criminal activities and strengthening law and order in the district," the SP added. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB