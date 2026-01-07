60 derby trophies stolen from Mumbai club owner's house; domestic help booked

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) As many as 60 silver and gold-studded trophies valued at Rs 15.24 lakh, won by a club owner in Mumbai in various derby events, have allegedly been stolen from his residence by his domestic help, police said.

The Gamdevi police here have registered a case against the domestic help in connection with the theft, they said.

The thefts occurred between 2023 and November 2025 at a flat located in Westfield Estate Compound, Breach Candy in south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Shiven Surendranath (59), an advertisement film director and owner of the Royal Western India Turf Club Limited (RWITC) Club and the Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd, recently filed a police complaint in this connection, he said.

The complainant had won various prominent derbies since 2006 and received silver and gold-studded trophies. He alleged that all those trophies were stolen by his domestic help, Rajendra Benudhar Jena (42), hailing from Odisha.

Jena was employed at Surendranath's house for the past five years and had been staying there for the last six months, the police said.

On November 23, 2025, Jena told the complainant that he needed to travel to Kolkata for a couple of days for urgent work. He called five days later to say he was returning, but subsequently stopped answering calls, the official said.

After Jena failed to return and remained unreachable, Surendranath checked his collection of trophies and other valuables on January 2 and found that several items, valued at Rs 15.24 lakh, were missing.

He then approached the Gamdevi police station and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against Jena on Sunday, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added. PTI DC GK