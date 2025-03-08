60% of gynaecology appointments sought by women aged 25-34 yrs: Health-tech platform's survey

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A survey on women patients by an online health services platform has revealed that gynaecology was the most consulted medical speciality in India, with those aged 25-34 years comprising 60 per cent of all such consultations on the app.

This marks a significant departure from previous trends, with a 2018 survey indicating that 24 per cent of women never consulted an obstetrician/gynaecologist.

The 2024 survey conducted by Practo, an online platform for doctor consultation, revealed that gynaecology accounted for 19 per cent of the total consultations sought by women on the app, surpassing general physicians.

Women are now actively seeking medical guidance for infertility, abortion, breast pain, PCOS/PCOD and irregular periods, it said.

This trend highlights a growing emphasis on reproductive and hormonal wellness, especially among young women, Practo said in a release.

Additionally, mental wellbeing has become a significant concern, with marriage counselling and individual therapy among the top searches on the app, alongside issues like hair loss, skin allergies and piles treatment, it said.

The survey released on International Women's Day showed gynaecology (19 per cent) surpassed general physician consultations (18 per cent) in 2024, making it the most-consulted speciality among women, followed by general dermatology at 14 per cent, general paediatrician at eight per cent and orthopaedics at six per cent.

It also revealed that 76 per cent of total consultations in gynaecology came from tier 1 cities, followed by 17 per cent from tier two cities while the rest of India comprised just seven per cent of the consultations.

Within tier 1 cities, Delhi NCR accounted for 33 per cent of the gynaecology consultations on the online platform, Bengaluru 28 per cent, Mumbai 12 per cent, Hyderabad 11 per cent, Pune 10 per cent and Chennai six per cent.

Commenting on the insights of the survey, Dr Basavaraj Devarashetty at Vishvas Fertility and Gynecology Centre said that for years, gynaecological consultations were often tied to pregnancy or specific urgent concerns.

"What I'm seeing now and what this data reflects is a profound shift. Younger women are proactively seeking guidance, regardless of pregnancy plans. They're coming in for routine checkups, to discuss hormonal health and to understand their bodies better.

"It is a welcome change, allowing us to intervene early and empower women to take control of their wellbeing. This could also be because of changing lifestyle, stress at work and postponement of pregnancy due to career progression or financial constraints, the doctor said. PTI PLB NSD NSD