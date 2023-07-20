60 pc rural households in SC-dominated areas provided with tap water connections: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) About 60 per cent rural households in areas dominated by Scheduled Castes have been provided with tap water connections, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel gave data showing that 1,32,64,760 out of 2,18,06,280 rural households in SC-concentrated/dominated habitations have been provided with tap water connections.

In a written response, he said the aim is to enable every rural household in the country, including those in Scheduled Caste (SC) hamlets, to have assured potable water at service level of 55 litres per capita per day through tap water connection. PTI UZM SMN