60 per cent of mental disorders found in patients below 35 years: Indian Psychiatric Society

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A deeply concerning picture of India's mental health landscape emerged at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026), where experts revealed that nearly 60 per cent of mental disorders were diagnosed in individuals below the age of 35.

The data shared during high-level scientific deliberations underscores that mental illness in India is no longer confined to later stages of life but is increasingly affecting adolescents, young adults and people in their most productive years.

The four-day national conference is being held from January 28 to 31 at Delhi's Yashobhoomi, and has brought together thousands of psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers and policymakers from across the country.

Experts at ANCIPS 2026 highlighted that mental disorders frequently manifest early, often during adolescence or young adulthood, with the median age of onset ranging between 19 and 20 years.

Global and Indian studies presented at the conference paint a sobering picture. A large-scale international study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, tracking over 7 lakh individuals, has shown that 34.6 per cent of mental disorders begin before the age of 14 years, 48.4 per cent before 18 years, and 62.5 per cent by the age of 25 years.

These findings indicate that for a majority of patients, mental illness begins well before adulthood, silently shaping educational outcomes, career paths, relationships and overall quality of life.

By the age of 25, most cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety disorders, and eating disorders have already emerged, experts noted.

Depression, substance use disorders, and behavioural addictions are also being reported at younger ages than ever before. The Indian Psychiatric Society cautioned that when mental disorders begin early and remain untreated, they often become chronic, leading to long-term disability and significant social and economic costs.

Dr Deepak Raheja, organising secretary of ANCIPS Delhi and director of Hope Care India, said that the data demands urgent action.

"When 60 per cent of mental disorders are affecting people below 35 years of age, it becomes clear that India's mental health crisis is unfolding far earlier than we once believed. These are the years when individuals are studying, building careers and contributing to society. Early identification, school- and college-based mental health programmes and de-stigmatisation are no longer optional; they are essential if we want to protect the future of our nation," Dr Raheja said.

The vulnerability of young people was further underscored by suicide statistics.

According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is now the third leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29 years, making mental health challenges among youth a public health emergency rather than just a clinical concern.

Experts linked this trend to a complex mix of academic pressure, unemployment, social isolation, digital overexposure, substance use and unresolved emotional distress.

Recent data has also revealed a dramatic rise in psychological distress among young adults. Studies indicate a 101.7 per cent increase in frequent mental distress among individuals aged 18 to 25 years between 2011 and 2021.

Mental health professionals at ANCIPS pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with economic uncertainty and changing social structures, has further intensified stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms in this age group.

Dr Nimesh G Desai, chairperson of the organising committee of ANCIPS 2026 and former director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, emphasised the long-term consequences of ignoring early-onset mental illness.

"Excess use of digital devices and dependency on virtual world will further increase mental issues in future. One of the main reason for rising cases in India is lack of awareness on timely treatment. Mental disorders that begin in youth often follow a lifelong course if not treated early. This impacts not just the individual, but families, workplaces and the country's overall productivity," Dr Desai said.

Psychiatry in India must move from a reactive approach to a preventive and early intervention-driven model, he stated.

Highlighting the unique pressures faced by urban youth, Dr Savita Malhotra, president of the Indian Psychiatric Society, said that rapid social change has significantly altered young people's lived experiences.

"Today's youth are dealing with intense academic competition, constant digital comparison, loneliness despite connectivity, and uncertainty about employment and relationships. Mental health services must adapt to these realities and become more accessible, youth-friendly and stigma-free," Dr Malhotra said.

Calling for mental health to be placed at the heart of national development, Dr T S S Rao, president elect at Indian Psychiatric Society, said, "India cannot hope to harness its demographic dividend if its youths are silently suffering. Mental health must be integrated into primary healthcare, educational institutions, workplaces and community systems. Investment in mental health is not an expense; it is an investment in the nation's future." ANCIPS 2026 is serving as a critical platform for addressing India's vast mental health treatment gap, where an estimated 70 to 80 per cent of individuals with mental disorders still do not receive timely or adequate care.

Through scientific sessions, policy discussions and community-focused dialogues, the Indian Psychiatric Society aims to push for stronger mental health policies, increased funding, workforce expansion and nationwide awareness initiatives, particularly focused on children, adolescents and young adults.

As discussions continue at ANCIPS 2026, the message from India's mental health leadership is clear and urgent: mental disorders among the young are rising rapidly, beginning earlier than ever before, and demand immediate, coordinated national action. Ignoring this crisis, experts warned, would come at a cost India can no longer afford. PTI PLB RUK RUK