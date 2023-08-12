60 serving, retired CBI officers receive medals for meritorious services

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Attorney General R Venkataramani on Saturday presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 60 serving and retired CBI officers in an investiture ceremony at the agency headquarters.

During the function, also attended by CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officers of the agency, Venkatramani handed over Late S K Palsania Memorial Trophy for Best Branch to the Economic Offences Branch (EOB), Mumbai and Late H C Singh Memorial Trophy for Joint Runner up Branch to ACB, CBI, Chandigarh and EOB, CBI, Chennai, a statement from the agency said.

The officers who received the medals included SP Ranjan Kumar Sethy, ASPs Indumohan Singh Negi, Rabi Narayan Tripathy, K Lokho Moses, Ismail Babalal Pendari and Devendra Singh, Deputy SPs Mukesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Narayan Chandra Sahoo, R. Purushotham, Ajeet Singh and Satish Chandra Jha. Inspectors Sambhaji Nivrutti Murkute S. Sreemathi, Rathin Kumar Das, Sukhwinder Singh, Ganesha Lingaiah, P. Muthukumar, M. Sasirekha, Jyoti Ranjan Barik and Nakul Singh Yadav, Sub-Inspectors Mutum Ramo Singh, Mahesh Vasant Patil and Anil Kumar also received the medal during the function. The recipients included Assistant Sub-Inspectors Chichula Kanta Rao, Dharamvir Singh, Samsher Singh Dalal, K K. Sasi, A.Damodaran, Veer Singh, Chhigan Lal, Head Constables Ganga Lahari Sharma, Chandrasekharan Pillai, Abhijit Sen, Parthasarathy Seshadri, Pradeep Kumar Dash, T. Thirusaravanan, Budhdeo Oraon, Prasad Thankappan, Ramesh Chand, Naran Meramanbhai Bhochiya, Constables Avinash Kumar, E. Velu, Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Ajay Kumar Bali, Pawan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ajeet Kumar Singh, Hem Chander Tiwari, Mantena Pop Singh, Anand Rajaram Pandhare, Chenthilvel Ponnaiah, Manoj Narayan Patankar and Santosh Mahadev Pawar Office Superintendents Pushpa Joshi, Ranjani Subramanian, Poonam Duggal, and Personal Assistant Vasantha Rangachari were also conferred the medals. PTI ABS TIR TIR