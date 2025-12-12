60 students fall sick in two state-run schools in T'gana

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Sixty students of two state-run schools suffered vomiting and other issues in separate incidents here on Friday.

None of them is in a serious condition.

Police said 44 students of a government school at Madhapur began vomiting after taking mid-day meals.

They were rushed to a nearby government hospital and 38 of them needed only basic treatment to recover.

However, six others, whose condition was a cause for concern, were admitted to a corporate super-speciality hospital.

All six are expected to be discharged on December 13, police said.

As per preliminary findings, a sweet served in the lunch may have been contaminated.

In another incident, 16 students of a state-run minority residential welfare school complained of vomiting and loose motion.

They were taken to a government hospital at King Koti where the doctors treated them for mild gastroenteritis and dehydration. No one is in danger.

The cause of illness is under investigation, an official said.