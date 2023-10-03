60-year-old dies of dengue at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died while undergoing treatment for dengue at a hospital in Kolkata, doctors said on Tuesday.

Parosh Shaw, a resident of Thakurpukur, was suffering from high fever for quite some time. He was admitted to the private hospital on September 29, they said.

"His condition deteriorated, and he breathed his last on Monday evening," said a doctor who treated Shaw.

Over 50 people have died of dengue this year in the state, according to healthcare officials. PTI SCH SOM