60-year-old man detained for sloganeering against Delhi BJP MLA at Gandhi Nagar event

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was apprehended on Friday for raising slogans against BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely during a public event in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said.

The man, identified as Praveen Sharma, runs a cable TV business in Ajeet Nagar. He claimed to be a BJP worker, associated with the party for the last 40 years, they said.

"Praveen Sharma, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, raised slogans against Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely while he was addressing the people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The officer said Sharma was standing in a street behind security barricades and was immediately escorted away from the venue.

"Security of the VIP was not breached at any point in time," the DCP asserted.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta too attended the event, her first public appearance since the attack on her on Wednesday, but officials said that the ruckus had ended before she arrived.

Gupta was allegedly attacked by a 41-year-old man at her Civil Lines Camp Office residence during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme on Wednesday. PTI SSJ BM RHL