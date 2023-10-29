60-year-old man falls from gallery of house in Nagpur, dies

Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died after he fell from the gallery of his one-storey house in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when Ramesh Ramdas Masram was standing in the gallery of his house in the New Futala area under Ambazari police station, the official said.

Masram lost his balance and crashed to the road below. A seriously injured Masram was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police did not elaborate if the gallery had a parapet.

The Ambazari police have registered a case of accidental death, added the official. PTI COR NR