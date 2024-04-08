60-year-old man gets triple life sentence for raping minor girl in Kerala

Kochi, Apr 8 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a 60-year-old man to a triple life sentence for raping a minor girl in 2018 and ordered that he remain in jail for the remaining period of his natural life.

Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court Judge K Soman also sentenced Ernakulam resident Sivan to varying jail terms for a total of 25 years under different charges.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,60,000 on the convict for raping and sexually assaulting the six-year-old girl in 2018.

A lawyer connected with the case said that of the varying term sentences for a total of 25 years, the highest was 10 years. As the term sentences are to be served first, and since they will run concurrently, the convict will serve 10 years first, the lawyer said.

Thereafter, the life sentences will commence which too shall be served concurrently, he added.

"The term sentences shall run concurrently. The accused shall first undergo the term sentences before the commencement of his life sentences which run concurrently," the court said in its order.

According to the court, the life sentence means the remainder of the convict's natural life.

The court has sentenced him to life imprisonment under section 376 AB, and two sections of the POCSO Act.

The prosecution said that the accused, who was known to the victim, took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. PTI RRT RRT ANE