60-year-old man held for forcibly marrying, raping minor in UP

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl to marry him and raping her, an official said.

The incident took place in a village under Nebua Naurangia police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused allegedly took the minor to a temple, applied 'Sindoor' (vermilion) on her forehead against her will and declared her his wife. On the way back home, he allegedly raped her in the bushes and later assaulted her again at his residence, they said.

"Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered under sections related to rape. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," Nebua Naurangia Station House Officer Deepak Singh said.

Police said the minor girl is undergoing medical examination and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK