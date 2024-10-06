60-year-old man held for ‘raping’ minor girl in Odisha

Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 6 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Mangalpur area in the morning.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at Mangalpur police station, the 14-year-old Class 9 student had gone to the accused’s grocery shop, where he allegedly raped her.

The elderly man then fled from the spot, it said.

The minor’s mother found her lying in an unconscious state on the floor of the shop, the complaint said.

“We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, and he will be forwarded to court after his medical examination and other formalities,” said Chinmayee Sahu, Inspector-in-Charge of Mangalpur police station. PTI CORR BBM RBT