60-year-old man killed by tiger

Chandrapur, Apr 15 (PTI) A sixty-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Maroti Borkar, was a resident of Gangasagar Heti village in Nagbhid taluka, they said.

"He had gone to the forest area in Talodhi Balapur range to collect mahua flowers when a tiger attacked on him, in which he died on the spot. On being informed, a forest team reached the spot and took his body to a government hospital at Nagbhid for post-mortem," a forest department official said.

Investigation into the case was being carried out by the range forest officer, he said. PTI COR NP