60-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in TN's Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here, forest officials said on Wednesday.

According to forest officials, Kaliappan, a labourer, along with his relative Palaniappan, were on their way to Madheswarm Temple located inside Kadambur forest on Tuesday evening. When they reached near Guthiyalathurpallam area, a big elephant came out from the forest and attacked them. While Palaniappan managed to flee, the elephant trampled Kaliappan to death.

Palaniappan informed the villagers about the elephant attack. They rushed to the spot and informed Kadambur Forest Range officials and took Kaliappan to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Kadambur Forest Range officials recorded the incident and Kadambur police registered a case. PTI COR KH