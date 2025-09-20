60-year-old undergoes minimally invasive procedure to replace heart valve at Jaipur hospital

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) A 60-year-old patient with severe aortic stenosis has successfully undergone transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) guided by intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) at a private hospital here, doctors said on Saturday.

TAVI is a less invasive procedure for replacing a narrowed heart valve (aortic stenosis) compared to open-heart surgery and IVUS is an advanced imaging procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to create detailed, cross-sectional images of the inside of blood vessels.

The procedure was conducted at Rajasthan Hospital here.

The open-heart operation was considered high risk for the patient, who had previously undergone bypass surgery. The minimally invasive procedure used an advanced tissue valve with a projected durability of 20-25 years, incorporating anti-calcification treatment to prevent early failure, Rajasthan Hospital said in a statement.

Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, who led the procedure, said, "With TAVI, advanced tissue valves and imaging guidance, we can now offer patients a safer, minimally invasive treatment that is built to last." IVUS imaging enabled doctors to confirm that the valve was precisely positioned, fully expanded and leak-free, ensuring optimal outcomes. The success marks a breakthrough in Indian cardiac care, offering new hope for patients at high risk from conventional surgery, the statement said.