60-year-old woman among two held with drugs worth Rs 12 lakh in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Feb 15 (PTI) Two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were arrested after the police recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 12 lakh from them in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a school in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and intercepted one Bajrang Suresh Kasbe (24) and the woman Purnima Raju Rathod on Tuesday, he said.

A search revealed that they were carrying 105 grams of MD and 3.4 grams of brown sugar, collectively worth Rs 11.84 lakh. They had procured the drugs from a certain Ankush Gava of Nalasopara, he said.

A case has been registered against Kasbe and Rathod under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NR