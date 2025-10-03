60-year-old woman commits suicide in UP's Ballia after son's death

Ballia (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here after receiving the news of her son's death, police said on Friday.

According to police, Basanti Devi, a resident of Nasirabad village in the Phephna area, hanged herself in her house on Thursday night. The body was found on Friday morning.

Police said the woman's only son, Manohar Pandey, 35, was posted in the Army and died of a brain tumour on Thursday.

Shocked by the death, Devi took her life, her family members told police.

Pandey is survived by his wife and two daughters, police said.