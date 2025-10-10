60-year-old woman injured in animal attack in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was injured in an attack by an unknown animal in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said on Friday.

While the forest department has not identified the animal, the woman and her family claimed it was a wolf attack, they said.

This comes amid a spate of animal attacks, including by wolves and jackals, in the region.

Afta Devi, a resident of Majhara Taukli gram panchayat of Kaiserganj tehsil, told reporters, "Late on Thursday night, a wolf grabbed my hand. When I shouted, it left me and ran away." After the attack, Devi was taken to Fakharpur Community Health Centre but was referred to the District hospital for further treatment, the officials added.

"We have reported it as an attack by an unknown animal. It could be a dog, a jackal, or some other animal. We can confirm this only after examining the footprints and other aspects," the forest official said.

District Hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent Dr MM Tripathi said, "The woman has been admitted. It is a case of animal bite and treatment is going on. She is out of danger." On October 4, two siblings in a village were injured in a jackal attack. One of them freed himself from the animal's grip and killed it.

Earlier on October 2, four people, including Kishan (7), Khatija (2), Rubina (15) were injured in a jackal attack in another village, Ram Singh Yadav, DFO, confirmed after checking CCTV footage.

The DFO said a wolf that had been on the prowl in Majhara Taukli village and nearby hamlets since September 9 was shot dead on September 28 after it reportedly attempted to attack children.

"Between September 9 and September 30, six people, including four children and an elderly couple, were killed in the area and at least 20 villagers were injured in animal attacks," officials said.

Twenty-one task forces and other teams have been engaged in rescue and search operations and public awareness drives are underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had conducted an aerial survey of the affected area on September 27 and directed that the animal should be shot if it pose a danger to villagers.