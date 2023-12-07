60 years of India-Peru diplomatic relations reflects shared values: Envoy Paulinich

Kohima, Dec 7 (PTI) Sixty years of diplomatic relations between Peru and India reflects the shared values of diversity, unity, and mutual respect that bind the two nations together, Peruvian Ambassador to India Javier Paulinich said.

He was speaking as the chief guest of the 'gate pulling ceremony' of Hornbill Festival held near Kohima.

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries, a proof of the friendship that has flourished over the decades," he said.

In recent years, both countries have engaged in robust economic partnerships, exploring avenues of collaboration in trade, technology, and innovation, he said.

India's vibrant information technology sector and Peru's growing industries present unique opportunities for mutually beneficial exchanges, laying the foundation for a dynamic economic relationship, the envoy said.

Paulinich, however, noted, beyond diplomatic and economic ties, Peru and India also have in common the rich tapestry of ancient cultures.

Drawing parallels between the ancient civilisations of the two countries, he said, "The Caral-Supe civilisation in Peru, known as the oldest civilisation in the Americas, and the Indus Valley Civilisation in India, one of the world's oldest urban cultures, stand as testaments of the wisdom of our ancestors." Both civilisations flourished around the same period, 5,000 years ago, engaging in advanced urban planning, sophisticated agricultural practices, and intricate social systems, he said.

Paulinich called upon the people of the two countries to recognise the enduring legacy their ancestors have left for them to cherish and celebrate.

"The commitment to promote the Naga traditions, exemplified by events like the Hornbill Festival, resonates deeply with us. It is a reminder that, despite the geographical distance, our cultural bonds are unbreakable, and events like these serve as bridges that connect countries," he said.

Paulinich also expressed "heartfelt appreciation" to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for extending the gracious invitation to Peru. PTI NBS NBS ACD