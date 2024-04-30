60-yr-old gets life sentence for raping minor in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 30 (PTI) A court in Jahrkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl about four years ago.

The girl, who was 13 then and known to the convict, has become pregnant as a result of the rape and is now an unwed mother.

The court of sessions judge-I awarded life sentence to Selai Birua and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

A case in this regard was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act based on a complaint the victim's mother filed at Manjhari police station.

The police arrested the accused and forwarded him to judicial custody.

Birua had taken the girl to a nearby forest on the pretext of collecting firewood and raped her there under threat.

The victim did not say anything to her family members for quite some time. She narrated it to her mother only she suffered abdominal pain.

It was then diagnosed that she was pregnant.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the victim now has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. PTI BS NN