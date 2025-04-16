600 Delhi schools inspected, 10 get showcause notices over arbitrary fee hike

New Delhi: The Delhi government inspected 600 private schools in the city on Wednesday following several complaints over "arbitrary" fee hikes and issued showcause notices to more than 10 schools.

According to a statement, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has formed district-level committees to probe private schools over complaints of arbitrary and exorbitant fee hikes.

These committees, headed by the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), also include deputy directors of education, accounts officers and principals of government schools.

These teams have been directed to inspect private unaided schools, including those specifically mentioned in the complaints received by the DoE.

"So far, more than 600 schools have been inspected in Delhi and the process is continuing on a priority basis," the statement said.

The DoE further stated that schools found guilty of arbitrary fee hike for profiteering were being served showcause notices under Section 24(3) of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973.

It added that more than 10 such schools have already been issued notices. In severe cases, actions such as withdrawal of recognition and takeover of school management were also being considered, the DoE added.

Inspections have also revealed that several schools failed to meet their statutory obligations regarding the submission of fee statements and audited financial reports, as mandated under Section 17(3) and Section 180(3) of DSEAR.

The DoE said appropriate legal action was being initiated in these cases as well and reiterated that all private schools must strictly follow regulatory guidelines for fee hikes and ensure transparency in communication with parents.

Any violation of these norms will result in firm action, it stressed.

The DoE said it has also received complaints about dummy admissions in several private schools. During inspections, 20 schools were identified as dummy schools and strict action under DSEAR, 1973 has been initiated against them, it said.

During the inspections, schools' compliance to the Right To Education Act, 2009 were also being checked. Under Rule 8 of the Delhi RTE Rules, 2011, textbooks, uniforms, and writing materials are to be provided to students admitted under the economically weaker section, disadvantaged group, and children with special needs categories.

Failure to comply with these provisions will attract penalties under the RTE Act and DSEAR, 1973, it added.