6,000 security personnel have died in militancy-related incidents in J&K: DGP

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Tuesday said that about 6,000 security personnel have died in the line of duty in militancy-related incidents, of which over 1,600 of them are from the J&K Police.

This shows the J&K Police's commitment to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Sawin said.

"About 6,000 bravehearts from different forces of the country have made the supreme sacrifice, and over 1,600 of them are from the J&K Police alone," Swain said at the closing ceremony of 12th martyrs' memorial cricket tournament in Kathua.

The DGP soon after his arrival at the venue for the closing ceremony of the tournament paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police by laying wreaths on them at the martyrs' gallery.

DGP commended the managing committee and sponsors for organising the martyrs’ memorial cricket tournament successfully and expressed his gratitude to the people of Kathua for their active participation in honouring the martyrs.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, the DGP highlighted the welfare schemes for the families of J&K Police martyrs, which he said are funded under the Police Contributory Fund.

Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Anand Jain said the J&K Police have been visiting the families of martyrs to address their issues and provide support to them under the 'Sevara' scheme.