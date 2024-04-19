60.03 per cent voting till 7 pm, says EC

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) An aggregate 60.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 7 pm in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, the Election Commission said.

A spokesperson said the figure is tentative.

Officially, polling ended at 6 pm, but voters who were in the queue by that time were allowed to exercise their franchise.

Polls took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

Earlier, the commission had said that 49.78 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB