6,090 voter registration applications with discrepancies rejected in Tuljapur assembly seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Authorities have rejected 6,090 online voter registration applications in Tuljapur assembly constituency of Maharashtra due to various discrepancies, an official said on Monday.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

A week back, around 100 voter registration applications were submitted online suddenly from a single village.

When the administration scrutinised the applications received from 332 of the total 410 booths in Tuljapur, the applicants were not found residing in the mentioned village, the official said.

"We have rejected 6,090 online voter registration applications till Monday morning in Tuljapur assembly constituency. Around 1,200 applications are still under scrutiny," tehsildar Arvind Bolange told PTI.

"The applicants were not found residing in the village mentioned in their applications and their Aadhaar cards was also found to be counterfeit, so we have rejected (the applications). A case has also been registered and we have provided the mobile numbers concerned to police for an investigation," he said.

These online applications were received from nearly the entire assembly seat, except for 15 villages (out of total 194 villages covered under the constituency), the official said.

"There are 410 booths in the Tuljapur assembly segment and we have found such applications from nearly 332 booths. We forwarded it (information) to the block level officers who reached the village and verified these applications," he said. PTI AW GK