61 Naxalites, including senior cadre Bhupati, surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) As many as 61 Naxalites, including senior cadre M Venugopal alias Bhupati, have surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhupati was carrying a huge cash reward on his head, they said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before the police late Monday night, an official said.

Those who surrendered included a member of the central committee and 10 members of a divisional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the official said.