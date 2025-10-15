61 Naxals surrender in presence of Fadnavis in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Oct 15 (PTI) Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi on Wednesday surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with 60 other cadres in Gadchiroli district.Bhupathi carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore, an official said.

The Naxals surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said.

Bhupathi alias Sonu was considered one of the most influential strategists in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. PTI CLS MR VT VT