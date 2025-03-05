61 proclaimed offenders, including murder suspects, arrested in two months

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Police have arrested 61 proclaimed offenders, including those involved in murder, in the first two months of this year across the country, an official said on Wednesday.

A person is declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) when they evade the process of law either at the investigation stage or during trial, he said, adding that a specialised team has also been formed at the district level who focus on the arrest of such elements.

"Since January 2025, teams have traced 32 proclaimed offenders, including three involved in murder cases, who were apprehended from Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi," he said, adding that some of them were absconding from as early as 2015. PTI SSJ BM AS AS