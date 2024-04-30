61-year-old British tourist dies during treatment in Pushkar

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) A 61-year-old British tourist, who was admitted to the government hospital in Pushkar following a complaint of vomiting and diarrhoea, died during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

Philip John had reached Pushkar in Ajmer district on April 21 with a friend, they said.

On Monday evening, John was admitted to the government hospital in Pushkar from where he was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer, Station Officer Rakesh Yadav said.

He died during treatment the same day, Yadav said, adding that the British Embassy has been informed about John's death.

His family members have also been informed, the police said.

They added that the body is kept at the hospital's mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted after the family members of the deceased reach Pushkar.

Station officer Yadav said that according to John's friend, the deceased also suffered from asthma-related problems. PTI AG BHJ