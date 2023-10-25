6.13 cr disbursed to provide aid to 61,000 people living in relief camps: Manipur CM

Imphal, Oct 25 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said his government has disbursed more than Rs 6.13 crore to deputy commissioners to provide assistance to over 61,000 people currently living in relief camps in the violence-hit northeastern state.

The financial aid was provided to them to purchase clothes and personal belongings ahead of the winter season, he said.

Each person living in the relief camps will get Rs 1,000 as part of the assistance, the chief minister said.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per head has been disbursed for all the displaced persons residing at the relief camps on October 24, 2023 through the DCs. These payments are aimed at providing the displaced people some assistance to purchase clothing and personal belongings as winter approaches in the state," Singh said.

"A total of Rs 6.138 crore has been released to DCs which will be utilised for providing assistance to 61,387 people" currently living in relief camps in the state, he said.

The state government will continue to provide assistance to everyone affected, irrespective of the communities they belong to, the chief minister said.

He also expressed happiness over the fact that 98.28 per cent of students staying at relief camps have been re-admitted to their nearest schools.

"Pleased to learn that 98.28 per cent of the students staying at the relief camps have been admitted back to the nearest feasible schools.

"The Department of Education has appointed nodal officers for each relief camp and daily data on the requirements of displaced students is being collected by the department by opening a control room," Singh said on the microblogging site.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

During the day, Singh flagged off the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' to the national capital as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

A 15-member team will travel to Delhi by bus for the programme, he said.

Under the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', people carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country, will reach Delhi. The soil will be used for the construction of the 'Amrit Vatika' which will be built near the National War Memorial. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

Talking to reporters in front of the CM Secretariat, Singh said, "Soil from 16 districts of the state was collected. Now, a 15-member team is being sent to the national capital for the Mera Maati Mera Desh".

The concept of collecting soil from all across states would help ensure a "strong and united India" and wished the representatives of Manipur great success. PTI COR BDC