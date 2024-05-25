61.41% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A voter turnout of 61.41 per cent was recorded till the end of polling in the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand at 5 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Voting, which commenced in Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur constituencies at 7am as part of the third phase of elections in the eastern state and sixth round nationwide, was peaceful.

Giridih registered the highest polling at 64.75 per cent, followed by Jamshedpur (64.30 per cent), Dhanbad (58.90 per cent) and Ranchi (58.73 per cent).

"Today, I exercised my right to vote at Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, Ranchi. I urge all voters to exercise their right to vote. Ensure your participation in this great festival of democracy," Governor C P Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni cast his vote at a booth in JVM Shyamli School in Ranchi. Dhoni was accompanied by his wife Sakshi, father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi.

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, posted on X, "Today, I exercised my right to vote by participating in this great festival of elections for the massive victory of justice over injustice. An appeal to all of you is to reach your polling booth in large numbers and exercise your right to vote to protect democracy and the Constitution. If Hemant is there, then there is courage! Jharkhand will not bow down! INDIA will not stop!" Tata Steel Managing Director T V Narendran exercised his franchise with wife at a booth in Jamshedpur.

Odisha Governor and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das also cast his vote in the steel city and said this election will take the country to newer heights.

Twenty-seven candidates are in the fray from Ranchi, 25 each from Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, and 16 from Giridih.

Around 82.16 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in these four constituencies, with Dhanbad having the highest number of electors at 22.85 lakh, and Giridih having the lowest at 18.64 lakh.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said all 8,963 booths were being closely monitored. Of these, 186 are being managed by women and 22 by the youth.

Additionally, there are 15 unique booths, showcasing the specialties of the respective areas.

About 36,000 poll personnel have been deployed in this phase, Kumar said.

In the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, Congress' Yashaswini Sahay, daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, is contesting against BJP MP Sanjay Seth.

Dhanbad is witnessing a fight between BJP's Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahato and Congress' Anupama Singh, wife of the party's Bermo legislator Kumar Jaimangal.

In Jamshedpur, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato is pitted against JMM's Baharagora MLA Samir Mohanty.

In Giridih, AJSU Party's Chandra Prakash Chaudhary is up against JMM's Tundi MLA Mathura Mahato. A student leader, Jairam Mahato, has added a twist to the contest by challenging candidates of both the INDIA bloc and the NDA.