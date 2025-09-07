6.17 acres sanctioned for Q-City at Hessarghatta, says Karnataka Minister Boseraju

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Karnataka government has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land at Hessarghatta for establishing Q-City (Quantum City), featuring state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation facilities for start-ups, and infrastructure for academic-industry collaboration, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju announced on Sunday.

By 2035, Karnataka aims to build a USD 20 billion quantum economy through bold initiatives in quantum computing, he said in a statement.

The land sanction fulfils the commitment made during India's first Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave. The approval was given on September 3, 2025, the minister said.

Additionally, eight acres have been sanctioned for the expansion of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR) to support its academic and research growth in theoretical sciences.

"Together, these developments will strengthen Karnataka's standing as a hub for advanced science and innovation," he said.

Calling the initiative "a historic milestone for Karnataka," Boseraju said, "The Quantum City at Hessarghatta will attract global talent and investments, and will help Bengaluru emerge as a key centre on both India's and the world's quantum map." He further noted that the Q-City would integrate academic institutions, innovation hubs, production clusters for quantum hardware, processors and accessories, and R&D clusters in collaboration with quantum HPC data centres. PTI GMS KH