62 important religious and historical sites restored in J-K in last 4 years: Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday asked people to come together with "a renewed sense of commitment" to ensure that the hard work and sacrifices made for the progress and peace of the region do not go in vain.

Speaking at the foundation day of Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nyas in Samba district, Sinha said that about 62 important religious and historical sites have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years and reiterated his commitment to transforming Purmandal into a world-class spiritual destination for sustainable and culturally rich religious tourism.

"We are building the edifice of 'Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Jammu and Kashmir' on the foundation of dedication and sacrifices of our police personnel, soldiers, farmers, youth and women. We should take a pledge today to not let their hard work and sacrifices go waste," Sinha said.

The L-G, who paid obeisance at the ancient Shiv temple in Purmandal and also attended the Devika Maha Aarti, said, "We must resolve to convert the dreams of those who made supreme sacrifices into reality." He said Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Kshetra is a confluence of faith, cultural unity, and diversity in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is a sacred pilgrimage for self-purification and self-realisation, showering blessings and fostering love, respect and brotherhood. Purmandal embodies the soul of our eternal culture. The sacred Umapati Mahadev Temple, nestled on the banks of Gupt Ganga Devika, is one of the most important spiritual pilgrimage sites in Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

For centuries, he said, Purmandal has served as a beacon for social harmony, community service and environmental protection, providing renewed purpose and direction to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to the demands projected by Purmandal-Utterbenhi Teerth Seva Trust, the L-G assured that the administration and stakeholder departments will work with a whole-of-government approach to preserve the religious and cultural heritage of Purmandal-Utterbehni.

Sinha directed the Samba district administration to identify government land for a new 'Ved Vidyalaya'.

He said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will fund its establishment, following its support for several Ved Vidyalayas, Sanskrit Pathshalas and Gaushalas.

The issue of connecting Purmandal with a four-lane road will be taken up with the Centre, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the remarkable transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on the physical infrastructure as well as the revival of cultural and spiritual heritage, is both tangible and intangible, the L-G said.

"Numerous ancient religious and historical sites have been reconstructed. Nearly 62 such important sites have been restored in the last four years. Restoring and reviving our rich spiritual heritage, and spiritual tourism in the Union Territory has remained our prime objective," he said.

Sinha commended the Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and other organisations for their significant contribution for preserving and promoting Jammu and Kashmir's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

He also urged the social organisations and all sections of the society to join the efforts in protecting the natural heritage.