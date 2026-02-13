62-year-old man sentenced to 6 years by Kerala court for molesting minor girl

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) A Kerala court on Friday sentenced a 62-year-old man to six years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a class two student at a wedding hall near Perambra here nearly six years ago.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court judge Devan K Menon convicted and sentenced the accused for the offence of molestation under the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor Manoj Aroor said.

According to the prosecutor, the incident occurred on April 17, 2019 at a wedding hall near Perambra.

The incident came to light after the student informed her school teacher about the crime and the headmaster informed the police, the prosecutor said.

Nine witnesses were examined and 14 documents were produced before the court by the prosecution during the trial. PTI HMP KH