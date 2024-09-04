62-year-old retired govt employee rapes minor girl in MP's Burhanpur district; arrested

Burhanpur (MP), Sep 4 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 62-year-old man, who was known to her family, in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who had retired from government service, has been arrested, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar.

The elderly man, an acquaintance of the victim's mother, raped the minor girl on the night of Monday (September 2) under Lalbagh Police Station limits, he said.

Acting on a complaint filed by the girl's mother on Tuesday, police arrested the accused after registering a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act), said Patidar.

Further investigation was underway. PTI COR ADU RSY