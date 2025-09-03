62-yr-old Varanasi man faces public wrath after coming to Assam to marry ‘lover’, saved by police

Sivasagar (Assam), Sep 3 (PTI) The police saved a 62-year-old man from Varanasi who came to Assam’s Sivasagar district to “personally meet and marry” a woman he met on Facebook, and faced the anger of the public, an officer said on Wednesday.

The woman who is 36 years younger to him, however, refused to marry the man and he left the state.

"The two met on Facebook three years ago, and the lady apparently said yes to his marriage proposal. But she refused it when he arrived," the police officer said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh then faced the anger of the local people in the area, where the 26-year-old woman lives in a rented house.

The police reached the spot, rescued him from the public, and took him to the police station.

“We released him soon after. He left Sivasagar and Assam the next day," the officer said.

The incident occurred on August 29.