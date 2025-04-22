620 deputationists to serve Indian Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said 620 deputationists had been selected to serve Indian Haj pilgrims and ensure effective management in Saudi Arabia this year.

Kurian inaugurated a two-day orientation-cum-training programme of selected deputationists for Haj 2025 at the SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, the Union minister appreciated the role of Haj deputationists as crucial enablers in successful Haj operations and exhorted them to perform the duties assigned to them with utmost sincerity and commitment.

In total, 620 deputationists -- 266 administrative and 354 medical -- have been selected this year in order to assist the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, in effective Haj management in Saudi Arabia with the objective of serving Indian Haj pilgrims, according to an official statement.

These deputationists have been selected through a rigorous selection process. During the orientation-cum-training programme, they are being trained on different issues, including overview of Haj operations, role of deputationists, health issues, crowd and disaster management, and the Haj Suvidha App before being deputed to Saudi Arabia.

Special emphasis is being made to acquaint the deputationists with the functioning of the app, which was introduced during Haj 2024 and played a crucial role in information dissemination and grievance redress of Indian Haj pilgrims, according to the statement.

Building on the success of the app, the government intends to further realise its potential by effectively providing training to the deputationists.

Since management of the Indian Haj pilgrimage is the largest logistical exercise managed by the government of India outside the country's borders, the orientation-cum-training programme will contribute towards helping Indian pilgrims in successfully performing Haj, according to the statement.