623 children rescued, 16 traffickers held since January in Northeast Frontier Railway zone

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) More than 600 children were rescued and 16 persons allegedly involved in human trafficking arrested in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone this year, an official statement said on Monday.

The rescues and arrests were made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) during checking drives at different trains and railway stations, it said.

As many as 623 children, including 196 girls, were rescued from January to October, while 16 persons suspected to be involved in human trafficking were arrested during the same period, the statement said.

The checking drives were conducted at major railway stations in the zone, including Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Rangapara North.

The RPF also took the initiative to reunite the rescued children with their families.

"All procedures of verification of minors are done as per norms before handing to the parents. Childline and NGOs who worked closely with the RPF also provide great assistance in identifying the minors who either run away from their homes or fall prey to human traffickers," the statement said. PTI SSG SSG SOM