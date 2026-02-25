629 cases of cow smuggling filed in Gujarat in two years, 1,810 persons held: Govt in assembly

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) The Gujarat government told the legislative assembly on Wednesday that 629 cases related to the transportation of cows and beef were registered across the state in the last two years, and 1,810 accused were held in this connection while 1,800 cows were rescued.

Responding to a set of questions during the Question Hour here in the ongoing budget session, Minister of State for Law and Justice Kaushik Vekariya said strict legal action had been taken across the state against those involved in trafficking cows for slaughter and those found transporting beef.

About 54,000 kg of beef was seized in the last two years, he said, adding that during the same period, 433 vehicles used in such offences were confiscated, of which 339 have already been auctioned.

As part of preventive measures, 184 persons were booked under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act, while 50 individuals faced externment, he said.

In addition, 39 properties linked to the accused, worth around Rs 6 crore, were demolished as part of the enforcement action, said Vekariya, who was speaking on behalf of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who handles the home portfolio.

The minister said the state government had adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards cow smuggling and illegal slaughter, and special public prosecutors have been appointed in districts to ensure strict punishment for cases registered under the cow protection law - the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017.

He told the House that in Amreli district alone, 12 offences were registered in the past two years, leading to convictions of 21 accused. Of these, three persons were awarded life imprisonment, 11 were sentenced to 10 years in jail and three were given seven-year prison terms.

A total fine of Rs 43 lakh was recovered from the convicted persons, he added.

In Mahisagar district, eight cases were registered in the last two years, the minister said.

A total of 1,940 kg of beef was seized, around 10 cows were rescued and 28 accused were booked. Thirteen vehicles were also confiscated in the district, and further investigations were carried out in those cases.

Vekariya said police personnel often risk their lives during the operations against cattle smuggling, waiting for hours in remote forest areas, hilly terrain and highways under harsh weather conditions.

The minister asserted that the state government remains committed to cow protection and strict enforcement of the law. He said no slaughterhouse has been granted permission to operate in Amreli and Mahisagar districts.

Speaker Shankar Chaudhary recalled that the assembly had earlier passed a law providing for a complete ban on cow slaughter in Gujarat, and said members across party lines supported the protection of cows.