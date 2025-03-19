62nd All India Shastra Utsav to be held at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar

Haridwar, Mar 19 (PTI) A grand recitation of the ancient scriptures and a special Ganga Aarti will be held at Har Ki Pauri here on Thursday as part of the 62nd All India Shastra Utsav to promote Sanatan tradition and classical culture.

The spiritual event is being organised jointly by the Patanjali University, Haridwar, and the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, a press release by the university said.

Chancellor of the university Baba Ramdev, Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna, Vice Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University Srinivas Varkhedi and Dean of Patanjali University Sadhvi Devpriya S will be present on the occasion.

Scripture lovers, scholars, researchers and followers of Sanatan culture from various parts of the country will attend the event.

Scholars and acharyas from across the country will recite Vedas, Upanishads, Panchopadesha and various philosophies at the event, the organisers said.