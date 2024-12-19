63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said 63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation has been destroyed during the last three days in Kangpokpi district.

Advertisment

Singh also said an FIR has been registered for further investigation.

"In a massive crackdown which lasted for over 3 days, a joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest officials and District administration destroyed 63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Langka (20 acres), Bileijang (18 acres), and Makui (25 acres)," the CM said in a post on X. PTI CORR RBT