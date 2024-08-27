63 'Govindas' injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) At least 63 'Govindas', youngsters involved in forming multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured Govindas were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run and private hospitals in the city for treatment, a civic official said.

The Dahi Handi, a part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, saw enthusiastic participation by revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

Till 7 pm, 63 Govindas sustained injuries while attempting to form human pyramids in parts of the city, the official said.

Of the injured, eight were admitted to various hospitals, 32 were treated at out-patient departments, and 23 others were discharged post-treatment, he said.

Two Govindas were undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital, while one each was at KEM, Saint George, MT, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kurla Bhabha hospitals, the official said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka in neighbouring Thane city, said his mentor Anand Dighe had revitalised the festival, which has bolstered traditions and community spirit.

He noted that his administration had lifted restrictions imposed during the MVA's rule by allowing free and safe celebrations.

Shinde assured that the government was taking comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and success of Dahi Handi events.

Several prominent 'Govinda Pathaks' (groups) tried to form nine and 10-tier human pyramids at several locations in the city.

In the wake of cases of sexual assault reported in parts of Maharashtra and elsewhere, several Govinda groups also displayed social messages on banners and posters while breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and other places.

Several all-women Govinda groups are also seen trying to break Dahi Handis.

The festivities caused traffic snarls in many areas of the city as Dahi Handis were hung at major intersections and junctions, and haphazardly parked two-wheelers and other vehicles belonging to Govinda groups added to the woes.

The BEST diverted or short-terminated as many as 55 bus routes across the city.

Dahi Handis sponsored by politicians in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, were crowd-pullers due to the presence of celebrities and entertainment programmes. Besides this, rewards running into lakhs of rupees were announced for these events to attract Govinda Pathaks.

Dahi Handis were sponsored by prominent politicians such as BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Ghatkopar), Shiv Sena MLAs Prakash Surve (Magathane), and BJP leader Santosh Pande (Parel) in Mumbai, while in Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Tembhi Naka), Shiv Sena leaders Pratap Sarnaik (Vartak Nagar), Ravindra Phatak (Raghunath Nagar), and MNS leader Avinash Jadhav (Naupada) hosted events.

During a BJP leader's event at Jambori Maidan in Worli, a team of Govindas showcased a scene of 'assassination of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' by forming a four-tier pyramid.

Some politicians also tried to break Dahi Handis in Mumbai.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attempted to break a Dahi Handi by climbing a four-tier pyramid at Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs.