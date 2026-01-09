63 Naxalites, including 36 with total bounty of Rs 1.19 cr, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Jan 9 (PTI) As many as 63 Naxalites, 36 of them carrying a collective bounty of over Rs 1.19 crore, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, a senior police official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the development and said another historic milestone has been achieved towards peace, trust and development in Bastar region.

The cadres, including 18 women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here under 'Poona Margem' (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

The Naxalites said they were also impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

They were active in south Bastar division, west Bastar division, Maad division in the state, and in areas bordering Odisha, he said.

Seven of the cadres carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

These Naxalites have been identified as Paklu, alias Pradip Oyam (45), who was the secretary of Kalahandi area committee of Maoists; Mohan, alias Azad Kadti (32), a divisional committee member; his wife Sumitra, alias Droupati Chapa (30), Bhairamarh area committee secretary; Hungi, alias Radhika Lekam (28), platoon party committee member; Sukhram Tati (20), member of Company no. 1; Pandu Madkam (19), member of Company no. 7, and Somdu Kadti (21), who was also a member of the same wing.

Seven other cadres carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, eight cadres Rs 2 lakh each, 11 cadres Rs 1 lakh each and three cadres Rs 50,000 each, the official said.

"These these 36 cadres carried a collective reward of Rs 1,19,50,000. All the 63 surrendered Naxalites will be provided an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the SP added.

In a statement, the chief minister said under the 'Poona Margem' (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, a total of 63 Maoists renounced the path of violence in Dantewada and pledged to join the democratic and developmental mainstream.

This is not merely an act of surrender, but a decisive transformation for the future of Bastar, he said.

The achievement is an outcome of the strong will of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the clear, multi-dimensional security and development strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sai said.

This development stands as proof that "not the gun, but dialogue and development are the permanent solutions", he added.

"Due to the state government's sensitive rehabilitation policy, precise security strategy and governance-driven administrative approach, Naxalism has now reached its final phase. Maoist networks are being effectively dismantled, and basic facilities such as roads, electricity, education, healthcare, employment and digital connectivity are rapidly reaching the remote interiors of Bastar region," Sai said.

Those who have surrendered will be provided with dignified rehabilitation, skill training, livelihood support and social reintegration by the government, so that they can become self-reliant citizens and establish themselves permanently in the mainstream of society, the CM added.

On January 7, as many as 26 Naxalites had surrendered in the neighbouring Sukma district.

More than 1,500 Naxalites surrendered in the state in 2025, as per police.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026. PTI COR TKP NR RSY BNM