63 pc corruption charge: Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of circulating 'fake narrative'

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP of circulating a "fake narrative" by twisting Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa's words on "63 per cent corruption" in the state.

The CM pointed out that Veerappa was referring to a 2019 report when the saffron party was in power.

Meanwhile, Veerappa, speaking to a news channel, clarified that, during a recent book launch event, he was referring to a 2019 report, while speaking about corruption in various states, including Karnataka -- 63 per cent. His statement was picked by a section of the media without giving context, and the same was misused by politicians, he said.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, once again reiterated that Veerappa has spoken about 63 per cent corruption under the Congress government, and that he has not mentioned the previous BJP government anywhere, or has made any reference to 2019. It has also appeared in newspapers and media.

In a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said: "The BJP is circulating a fake narrative by twisting Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa's words...He was referring to a report of Transparency International India from 2019, which said corruption in Karnataka stood at 63 per cent when the BJP government under B S Yediyurappa was in power." "But BJP leaders, in their hurry to attack us, have only exposed their own record," he said, while sharing Veerappa's clarification.

Siddaramaiah further said, from the 40 per cent commission regime to Covid procurement scams, PSI recruitment scam, irrigation project illegalities, and cases where even their own workers levelled charges - BJP's corruption track record needs no introduction.

"Today, they are misquoting an old report to escape present-day accountability. And the Upa Lokayukta himself has now clarified the truth. Our government is cleaning up the mess we inherited, strengthening transparency, and ensuring public money is protected," he added.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar reacting to Ashoka's criticism, said let the Leader of Opposition read the report to find out during whose period the corruption took place.

"Ashoka probably doesn't know as to during whose tenure corruption is being referred to. Let Ashoka read the report (which Upa Lokayukta was referring to). I will speak after that," he told reporters.

Asserting that Veerappa had spoken about 63 per cent corruption in Karnataka's Congress government during the book launch event, Ashoka, speaking to reporters, said, the Upa Lokayukta has not mentioned anything about the previous BJP government anywhere. He has also not made any reference to the 2019 report.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should watch the video of his (Upa Lokayukta) speech before commenting on this. Siddaramaiah should not imagine everything. I have not created this. This is news that has appeared in all newspapers and TV media. It is not possible for me to twist it," he said.

The Valmiki Corporation scam, MUDA scam, 60 per cent corruption allegations made by contractors, and so on are proof of the corruption of the Congress government, he added.

Further noting that the corruption related report was released in 2019, Ashok said the survey was done for the previous year, 2018, when Siddarmaiah was the chief minister (first term) and the Congress government led by him was "looting Karnataka".

"So the 63 per cent corruption figure you're shouting about is actually a report card of your own government, not ours (BJP). Stop lying, stop misleading, and stop assuming that you can fool the people of Karnataka with your blatant lies," he added, addressing Siddaramaiah.