63,000 children benefited from Bengal's 'Sishu Saathi' scheme: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that more than 63,000 children in the state have received free medical treatment under her government's flagship "Sishu Saathi" programme since its launch in 2013.

Banerjee said the initiative, aimed at providing specialised healthcare service for children suffering from congenital and structural disorders, has incurred an expenditure of over Rs 300 crore so far.

"GoWB is always committed to the best health care for our children. 'Sishu Saathi' programme, a flagship initiative launched in 2013, has provided free of cost treatment for Congenital Heart Disease, Cleft Lip/Palate, Clubfoot and Neural Tube Defect to 63,000+ children with expenditure of Rs 300 Cr+ to ensure no child is left behind," Banerjee posted on X.

The 'Sishu Saathi' scheme was launched by the state government to ensure that children from economically weaker families receive life-saving surgeries and corrective procedures without any financial burden. Under the initiative, the state bears the full cost of treatment in both government and empanelled private hospitals. PTI SCH NN