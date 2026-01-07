631 vehicles seized in action against illegal mining in Jammu last year

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have seized 631 vehicles involved in illegal mining and imposed fines amounting nearly Rs 1 crore last year, officials said on Wednesday.

"Jammu Police will continue its zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining and take stringent action against violators without exception," Jammu SSP Joginder Singh said.

Illegal mining, he said, leads to environmental degradation, loss to public revenue, and damage to public infrastructure.

Giving details about the crackdown against illegal mining, Singh said police has intensified enforcement measures across Jammu district to curb the unlawful exploitation of natural resources and deter organised mining violations.

Police officials said that 631 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized out of which 572 vehicles were released after completion of statutory formalities in 2025. "Fines amounting to Rs 99,85,327 were imposed on violators during the year," they added.

With 202 vehicles seized, Satwari Police Station recorded the highest enforcement action, followed by Akhnoor with 73 vehicles and Domana with 65 vehicles. Vulnerable mining zones saw more seizures based on intelligence inputs, police said.

"Vehicles found repeatedly involved in illegal mining have been placed under close watch and further legal action is being initiated as per law to prevent recurrence of such offences," they said. PTI AB SKY SKY