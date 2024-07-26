633 Indian students died abroad in last 5 yrs due to various reasons including natural causes: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Six-hundred and thirty-three incidents of death of Indian students abroad were reported in the last five years due to various reasons including natural causes with Canada topping the list with 172 cases, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Separately, a total 19 Indian students died abroad due to attacks in the period with the highest of nine deaths reported from Canada followed by six in the US, according to details provided by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Out of the 633 incidents of deaths, 108 were reported in the US, 58 in the UK, 57 in Australia and 37 were in Russia, the data showed.

Eighteen incidents were reported in Ukraine, 24 in Germany, 12 each in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus and eight such cases were reported in China.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, 633 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported in the last five years due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions," Singh said in a written reply to a question.

"Providing safety and security to Indian students abroad is one of the top most priorities of the government of India. Indian missions/posts abroad maintain regular contacts with Indian students enrolled in universities abroad," he said.

To a separate question, Singh said a total of 48 Indian students have been deported from the US over the last three years.

"Reasons for deportation are not officially shared by the US authorities," he said.

"Unauthorised employment, unauthorised withdrawal from classes, expulsion and suspension, and failure to report optional practical training employment are some of the possible reasons which could lead to termination of a student's visa resulting in unlawful presence" and eventual deportation," he added. PTI MPB ZMN